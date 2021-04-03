NIA files chargesheet against Chennai techie in IS case

Chennai :

Abdul Cader, a native of Ramanathapuram, was working in the backend operation of a bank in Chennai when NIA zeroed in him. The other accused is Irfan Nasir, a rice merchant from Bengaluru. Both the accused persons had allegedly motivated and radicalised other youngsters, and also provided funds for their visit to Syria to further spread the ideology and activities of IS, alleged the agency.





It filed the chargesheet against the two under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.





NIA had registered the case after the examination of Dr Abdur Rahman, who was arrested in another case in September 2020. Rahman had allegedly been sent to Syria to fight for IS in 2013-14 by the group formed by the accused, NIA added. In a press release issued on Thursday, the agency added that Ahmed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir, and their associates who are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist organisation, had formed a group named ‘Quran Circle’ to spread their IS-related activities.