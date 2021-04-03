Investigation ordered into expose alleging corruption in Forest dept

Chennai :

In the video, members of Tamil Nadu Forest Department Staff Association questioned the frequent transfers of forest guards and foresters in Sathyamangalam, Tiruchy and Coimbatore forest regions.





Irked over alleged monthly collections and payment to evade transfers, the foresters who are tired that their repeated petitions to the higher ups have not evoked any response are now revolting against the department and have started addressing press conferences. “There are few corrupt officials bringing disrepute to the department,” added another official, noting that these were issues dating back to the last year.





“Under the pretext of weekly inspection, the officers occupy the guest houses with friends. It is the local officials have to bear all the expenses from drinks to food,” alleged the foresters in the video, adding that a nine per cent commission has been fixed for carrying out civic and infrastructure works in forest and tiger reserves.





In the video, a team of foresters, some of them now under suspension for allegedly not bribing the senior officials, also explain how top officials misused the department guest houses for their friends and families, restricting public movement inside the forests.





“A recent suicide video by forester A Prabhakaran in Andhiyur explained the commission system and work pressure. The video initially rattled the department but there was no further action and the corruption continues,” a forester told DT Next.





“The permission to enter the forest or stay inside the jungle is denied for bird watchers, biologists and wildlife photographers, but the officers enjoy the forest department infrastructure. Those who do not bribe or bear the expense in Sathyamangalam are often transferred without any valid reasons. The moment you bribe them, you are given post of your choice,” the forester added, stating that his colleagues were also facing similar situation in Tiruchy, where a guard has threatened to resign his government job.