Left parties condemn raids ahead of election

Chennai :

“With only three days left for voting, the BJP-AIADMK alliance has gone to the brink of despair due to fear of defeat. We condemn the I-T Department for conducting raids at DMK president Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan’s residence and other candidates’ premises with an ulterior motive,” CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement on Friday.





Pointing out that the ruling AIADMK government in the state has been distributing money to voters with the official machinery’s support, he said that the Election Commission has failed to take any action in this regard.





CPI state secretary R Mutharasan called the I-T raids a politically motivated one. “Our party condemns the I-T raids in DMK leader Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai’s residence. However, such raids would not prevent the DMK-led alliance from emerging victorious,” he told reporters.