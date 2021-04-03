Politically motivated move: Duraimurugan

Vellore :

Speaking to reporters, he said, the raids were meant to create confusion among cadre and pressurise DMK president Stalin’s family. This was wrong thinking on the part of the Central government, he added.





When a similar raid was conducted during the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) days in the house of Rajathiammal, the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi was sitting outside penning a letter to cadre in the paper Murasoli, he said.





Stating that Stalin was tougher than his father, he said the act would only strengthen the family and cadre. If the DMK was afraid of such raids, the party would have disappeared long ago, he added. Even if he thought about his daughter, he would in the next instant think of the people and would strive to serve them despite this anti-democratic move by the Centre, he concluded.