DMK men ‘invite’ Modi to campaign for them

Chennai :

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi restricted his campaign to one day and his sister Priyanka Gandhi called off her one-day TN tour, DMK and Congress candidates have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for NDA candidates in their respective constituencies.





Several DMK and Congress candidates on Friday posted identical messages on their Twitter handle, asking the PM to campaign for their rival AIADMK, PMK and BJP candidates in their constituencies. For instance, DMK candidate Rajakannappan tweeted, “Dear Prime Minister @Narendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir.”





A few DMK candidates even named their rivals in their sarcastic tweets. The twitter campaign is seen as a vindication of the statement of MK Stalin who appealed to the PM a few days ago to campaign more in the state for them to win easily.





DMK sources revealed that the campaign mocking the PM was an idea jointly conceived by the IT wing and I–PAC. The DMK campaigners should actually owe the viral twitter campaign to their Thondamuthur candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy as he was first to post such a message two days ago on Twitter. A DMK source confirmed it to DT Next.