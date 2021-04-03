Pernambut BLO draws flak for neglecting duty

Vellore :

Pernambut Consumer Welfare and Protection Association president T Basheeruddin in a whatsapp message complained to Vellore Collector Shanmuga Sundaram that the BLO instead of issuing booth slips to voters by visiting their houses was doing so by sitting in one place and asking voters to come to him to get their booth slips.





When a former Pernambut Rotary Club president G Iqbal Ahamed pulled up the official for this lapse, the latter reportedly stated that he was not a servant to go to individual houses and that if voters would not collect their booth slips by coming to him, then that was their head ache.





Stating that Iqbal Ahamed underwent mental trauma due to the obnoxious reply of the official, he called on the collector to instruct issue of booth slips to houses and to initiate action against the erring officials.