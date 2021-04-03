Fishermen’s safety is NDA’s priority: PM

Madurai :

A few days ago, the BJP-led NDA government at the centre ensured the release of 40 Tamil Nadu fishermen and four boats from Sri Lankan custody. Currently, no Indian fisherman is in the custody of the island nation. The Union Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive scheme in food processing sector aimed at benefitting fishermen and fisheries sector. But the DMK, which was part of the previous UPA government, left the fishermen to their own fate. The previous governments never saw coastal region as our strength, but the NDA government has adopted a comprehensive approach to develop and strengthen the country’s coast and empower fishermen community. The NDA’s model for coastal development has three pillars aimed at increasing opportunities through port-led development and modernisation infrastructure. Currently, capacity in ports are being increased and new ports being set up and operations in these facilities are investor friendly to generate more jobs for the locals.





Further, Modi said new fishing harbours and fish landing centres are coming up. A fishing harbour would be established in Chennai and fishermen were also being provided with better boats and navigational material. Besides, seaweed cultivation also seen as an option for better livelihoods for coastal community. On this year’s budget, emphasis was laid on Mumbai-Kanniyakumari economic corridor and Rs 1 lakh crore would be spent to upgrade road and connectivity related infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.





Citing these, he recalled the NDA’ efforts in bringing back hostages including a nurse and a couple of clergies safely to their homes in Tamil Nadu from Iran, Afghanistan and Yemen. “We stood ready to help them since they were the people of India and while bringing them back, we never saw their caste and what holy books they read,” he said.





The NDA is on track to double the income of farmers and would also support the business community especially small businesses to promote traditional industries through various strategies. Citing these, Modi sought votes for BJP candidate for Kanniyakumari LS segment Pon. Radhakrishnan, and the alliance nominees for Assembly constituencies of the region.