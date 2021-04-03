DMK will retrieve rights lost to Centre by AIADMK: Stalin

Chennai :

The DMK government would demand to withdraw the farm laws. New Ulavar Sandhais would be inaugurated, free town bus service to women would begin and steps would be initiated to extend the Kollidam combined drinking water scheme to Jayankondam, the DMK chief said. He also reminisced about medical aspirant Anitha, who lost her life after she was unsuccessful in cracking NEET, saying, “I have started a training centre in memory of Anitha at Kolathur segment and over 1,000 candidates got employment there,” Stalin said.