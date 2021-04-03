Madurai AIIMS project will be finished on time, says PM

Chennai :

He also launched an attack on the Congress-DMK government for mastering the art of not working and spreading lies about those who actually work, adding, a classic example was the AIIMS project. “Our (NDA) government has done a lot to boost medical infrastructure. One in every three districts would have a medical college and with this, the number of seats for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will go up significantly,” Modi said. He also assured that medical and technical education would be imparted in local languages, stressing the DMK and the Congress have no real agenda to talk about, but they should control their lies, because people are not foolish. “Moreover, both these parties kept showing themselves to be the only protectors of Tamil culture. Ironically, in 2016, the Tamil Nadu Congress manifesto called for a ban on jallikattu and Congress and DMK should be ashamed of themselves on such a scenario,” he said.