8 months after man held over FB post, NIA to probe 1st TN Maoist case

Madurai city police in September 2020 has booked Vivek, of Biblikulam under UAPA Act, for his Facebook post, based on a complaint from Tallakulam police station SI, Shanmughanathan. Since then he has been lodged at Puzhal prison.





The police said his FB post made in April last year was against the spirit of democracy and also alleged that it threatened the integrity of the country and thereby posed a threat to peace.





Though he is not currently a active member of the Reds, NIA believes he is still involved in Naxal activities using frontal organisation and also uses social media to push his agenda. His links with suspected Naxalites from other states are also under the scanner of NIA, which is probing a larger conspiracy.





He had number of cases in Tamil Nadu while his wife, Padma, another left extremist, had surrendered in 2018.





He joined the left extreme group in 1985 and after many cases and arrests he came out of jail in 2018.





While Vivek, the senior most member of the banned CPI (Maoist) paints himself as a political activist after coming out of jail in May 2018, sources in Q branch, the wing monitoring the activities of left extremists noted that he is very active in his field. “He may not be in the trijunction forest area where armed Naxalites are camping. But he is very active in urban areas mobilising support for the Reds. They are working on a United Tactical Front, by being part of mass movement, ” noted an officer.



