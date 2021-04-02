COVID-19 cases cross 3,000-mark, 12 deaths reported in TN

Chennai :





Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 1,188 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,51,141. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,256. A total of 86,066 samples were tested today, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,97,67,310.





Seven districts have clocked new infections in triple digits -- Chengalpet 280, Coimbatore 277, Thiruvallur 183, Tiruchirappalli 122, Thanjavur 120, Kancheepuram 119 and Madurai 105. All the 12, who succumbed to the virus, had pre-existing illness. As many as eight individuals who returned from various destinations - Qatar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Telangana - were among those who tested positive today, the bulletin said.

The state saw the cases cross the 2,000-mark on March 27, the 1,000-mark on March 19 and then touched 1,087, a bulletin said. According to the bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,61,424 today with 1,715 patients being discharged, leaving 18,606 active cases, including those in isolation.