No MLAs in DMK-led front can be purchased by BJP: Cong leader

Coimbatore :

''It was impossible and nobody can buy any MLA from Tamil Nadu,'' Kharge told reporters while replying to a question after he accused the BJP of encouraging defection and toppling of governments by purchasing MLAs in States like Goa, Manipur, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.





MLAs in Tamil Nadu are well-educated, highly qualified and fight for social justice; they cannot be purchased, Kharge said.





Terming the BJP as a poisonous snake, Kharge said the party was implementing the RSS ideology of dividing the people on religious and communal basis, which was evident from the violence during the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the city two days ago.





From demonetisation to GST, the lives of the people had become miserable and the growth of all businesses, MSMEs, textile and agriculture sectors have declined, he said.





Referring to the criticism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Congress has no achievements during its 70 years of rule, he said the party has ensured right to education, food security upto 2014 while the BJP government has destroyed the economy.





''Modi takes decision without thinking, without consulting and takes the nation backwards,'' Kharge said.





On the criticism of dynasty politics, he said that after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, there was no Prime Minister from the Gandhi family.





As far as AIADMK was concerned, there was no Anna or Amma and it was only Amit Shah ADMK, he said.





Asked about the I-T raids on the premises of son-in-law of DMK president M K Stalin and DMK leaders, he said this was the method in which the BJP government functions -- by threatening the Opposition through various agencies.