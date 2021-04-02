Puducherry Lt Governor receives vaccine at women's hospital

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday inaugurated a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 for those above 45 years old by taking the shot here.
Puducherry: Tamilisai, aged 60, took the vaccination at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for Women. She appealed to all those aged above 45 to get the vaccination as a preventive measure. The vaccination would be done from Monday to Saturday between 10 AM and 5 PM at the hospital. She presented her aadhaar card as proof of her age, a press release from the Health Department said.
