Decision soon on assigning Class 10 marks

Chennai :

After Class 10 students were promoted after cancelling SSLC board exams, authorities from School Education Department could not clarify how they were going to allot marks.





A senior official from the School Education Department said they were considering deriving the marks from the Class 9 quarterly and half-yearly exams.





“Though most of the private institutions have already conducted revision tests and were ready to conduct online annual exams for Class 10 students, government and government-aided schools could not conduct them from January 19 to March 22. Therefore, there would be parity if private schools were allowed to calculate marks from the completed exams,” he said





The official said all school management, including government institutions, were asked to collect the marks from the previous year.





“The authorities would further decide whether marks could be taken on average basis in both exams or the highest marks secured by the students in either one of the exams,” he said. “If a student was absent for either of the exams, the marks for the other would be used. In case a student failed any subject in the quarterly exam, the mark will be taken from the half-yearly exam, provided he or she passed.”





The official said if the student failed in both the exams or was absent, minimum-pass marks will be given in all subjects.





“However, since the attempt to calculate marks for Class 10 is at the early stage, a definitive picture will emerge after further discussions,” he added.