95 prisoners vaccinated

Chennai :

A press release from Sunil Kumar Singh, director general of Prisons - Correctional Services, said 13 convict prisoners of Central Prison, Salem, aged 60 years and above and between 45 and 59 with comorbidities have been vaccinated as a first step.





Subsequently, 82 convict prisoners of Central Prisons in Vellore and Palayamkottai, and Special Prison for Women in Vellore have also been vaccinated. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has been asked to take requisite steps to vaccinate 647 willing prisoners of various Central Prisons. There are plans to vaccinate prisoners in the age group of 45 to 59 without any co-morbidities as per the revised norms prescribed by the government.





The vaccination drive is a part of various precautionary measures to protect the prisoners from COVID infection, the release said.