Thiruma: EPS ditched Sasi, who made him CM, with Modi’s help

Chennai :

“Palaniswami using his clout with Modi ousted Sasikala and many of her family members from Tamil Nadu politics. While this is the case, how can Palaniswami be loyal to Sasikala or Jayalalithaa who made him the Minister,” asked Thirumavalavan, during his campaign in KK Nagar.





Canvassing for votes in Thiruvanmiyur, Thirumavalavan said that this election is unique because of the fact that it was being held after the demise of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa. When both leaders were alive, they did not allow forces from outside to grow and establish themselves in the state. But, now the BJP is trying to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu by riding on the back of the AIADMK and PMK.





The VCK chief also said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was formed due to the intimidations of the BJP, which threatened to initiate action against leaders of the ruling party in the state through several Central government agencies.





Even some of the BJP candidates could not use the names of their party leaders and had whitewashed their names on wall posters, added Thirumavalavan.