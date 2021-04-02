BJP cadre seeks HC nod for bike rally in Pudukkottai

Madurai :

According to petitioner Kumar, BJP cadre, the rally is scheduled to be held across the Pudukkottai town on April 4 and they already approached the District Election Officer seeking permission. But, citing law and order as reason, the District Election Officer turned down the petition.





The petitioner insisted that he once again met the District Election Officer and sought permission with certain conditions, but he disregarded that request too. Citing these, the petitioner sought the intervention of the court to nullify the District Election Officer’s order and direct the officer to permit the bike rally.





After hearing the plea, Justice R Hemalatha directed the petitioner to submit a fresh petition before the District Election Officer and directed the electoral officer to issue orders at own discretion within two days and disposed the case.