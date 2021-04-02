Declare AIIMS project status in Madurai today, Stalin urges PM

Coimbatore :

Addressing a campaign rally in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, Stalin appealed to the Prime Minister to go on a ‘secret visit’ to know if AIIMS was being built and find out what happened to the brick kept during the foundation laying ceremony. “That brick has now been taken away by Udhayanidhi Stalin,” he quipped.





Stating that AIIMS project was announced in the 2015 budget session and foundation stone laid by the Prime Minister ahead of 2019 parliamentary polls, Stalin said, “Now you are coming again to Madurai. I fervently appeal to the Prime Minister to go and see the place. Will you or not?” he asked.





Dares EPS to talk about CAA, NEET





Similarly, the Opposition leader also dared Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to demand the Prime Minister on stage at the public meeting to roll back the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The AIADMK is enacting a drama to betray people during polls that it will insist upon the Centre to scrap CAA.





“Chief Minister, will you tell Modi that AIADMK will not accept CAA? Also, speak against NEET, three anti-farmers’ laws, release of seven Rajiv convicts, India abstaining from voting against Sri Lankan genocide and at last, the Centre moving a petition in court against 7.5 per cent internal reservation for government school students in medical admissions. This AIADMK government has to be ousted as it does not have the guts to ask these questions to Modi,” he claimed.





Referring to the no safety for women remark by the Prime Minister during DMK rule, Stalin sought to remind Modi that 250 young women in and around Pollachi were kidnapped, tortured and sexually abused by those with links to politicians from the ruling party.





“The police let it happen for three years and the AIADMK government tries to cover it up. Once the DMK comes to power, the first task will be to punish the accused. The AIADMK and BJP will face a wash out in the upcoming polls,” he added.





Early in the morning, Stalin went around by walk in the Race Course area seeking votes among regular walkers.