Sholavandan MLA caught with cash by static surveillance team, booked

Thiruchirapalli :

Investigations revealed that the sitting MLA along with the party cadre distributed cash to those, who performed Aarathi while campaigning. After the act was caught on camera, police reviewed the video clipping as key evidence and filed the case, sources said. The sitting MLA is also facing yet another charge of campaigning beyond stipulated timing at Alangottaram in Sholavandan on Wednesday night. Besides, a flying squad team in Madurai city seized unaccounted cash of Rs 26,24,500 from an AIADMK functionary near Avaniapuram on Semburani road. Murugesan, the functionary, while travelling by a two-wheeler, the team intercepted the vehicle and conducted checks, sources said.





Rs 1 crore seizure: Six more held in Tiruchy





Six more persons were arrested in Tiruchy on Thursday in connection with the case related to the seizure of Rs 1 crore from Musiri AIADMK candidate functionary’s vehicle recently. On March 23, the flying squad seized Rs 1 crore in a sack that was found abandoned near a car and four persons, who were in the car, were secured. During the interrogation, the police found that the car belonged to the AIADMK Musiri candidate and MLA Selvarasu’s son Ramamurthy. Later, the four were arrested.





Meanwhile, the investigation was in progress after Maylvahanan assumed the charge as the Tiruchy SP. Police arrested six more persons on Thursday for stealing money and remannded in custody.