Campaign boosts biryani biz in Ambur, Vaniyambadi

Vellore :

At least 10 masters in each of these towns have been hired by political parties to cook and serve biryani to their cadre in the afternoons during campaign days, say sources.





Sher Khan, a biryani chef in Vaniyambadi, told this reporter, “After the slump in business due to lockdown, this is the first instance that we are getting orders continuously, thanks to the elections and parties that provide biryani to their cadre to keep them energetic and active during the campaign time.”





“Cost involved to cook biryani is cheaper”, says Anandaraj a party functionary, adding, “We have hired a master to cook biryani for our cadre. The price of chicken biryani usually ranges between Rs 50 and Rs 70 for half a plate and that quantity is enough to satisfy a person.”





Asked if they also provided mutton biryani, he said, “mutton is costlier compared to chicken, we provide mutton biryani only to top leaders when they arrive for campaigning.”





Tufail Ahamed, another biryani master, said, “We cook 1,000 to 2,000 kilos, which will be enough for 5,000 to 10,000 persons per session. Once cooked, biryani is delivered in the required number of packets ordered by the party or the person.”





A party functionary, on condition of anonymity, said that when Stalin campaigned in the area recently, around 5,000 persons were served with biriyani.





The surge in demand for business has also increased the sale of chicken and related condiments in both towns. The high patronage for the biryani business is expected to continue till the polling day.