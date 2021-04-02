EPS to voters: Make this polls final one for DMK

Coimbatore :

“This should be the last polls for DMK. The people should teach a lesson to the Opposition party for unleashing lawlessness, disrespecting women and looting the State during their rule,” the Chief Minister said while campaigning in Coimbatore on Thursday.





Claiming that Stalin does not have the wherewithal to question DMK leaders, including A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and Dindigul I Leoni for targeting women, Palaniswami said that there will be no safety for women if DMK comes to power in Tamil Nadu.





Stating that the AIADMK government is working to protect the welfare of minority people as against the DMK that comes to meet them only for votes, the Chief Minister said that the State remained a haven of peace during the AIADMK rule without any conflicts on communal lines.





Palaniswami said that Stalin has been asking votes only by lying against the AIADMK government as the DMK does not have any achievements to reveal.





“The DMK is synonymous with corruption as already cases are under trial in Madras High Court against 13 former ministers. DMK was the only government, which was dissolved for corruption,” he said.





The Chief Minister also dared Stalin for a debate on corruption. “Let’s put up a stage and debate by holding mikes. I am ready to reply to your allegations and you have to answer my charges. Let the people be the judge and give their verdict,” he said, adding that they have also levelled allegations of corruption against me too. “How could corruption happen in a project that was cancelled in its tender stage itself,” he asked.





Listing out various welfare projects executed by the AIADMK government, the Chief Minister also hit out at the DMK for daydreaming to win all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister campaigned in different parts of the Nilgiris district.