Madurai advocate seeks ECI intervention to check money transfer to voters via payment apps

Madurai :

Since the April 6 elections are just a few days away, the electoral authorities have been strictly monitoring payment of bribe to voters. However, with technological advancements, it has been become a challenge for the ECI to prevent political parties and candidates from using innovative methods, such as payment via digital means, the advocate said on Thursday.





Sources said many ministers and sitting MLAs were planning to distribute money through mobile apps. the public too has been getting increasingly sceptic about how fair the elections would be. Hence the advocate sought the intervention of the ECI to prevent and detect the transfer of money via digital means. He would file a writ petition before the Madurai Bench if needed.