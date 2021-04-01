Tamil Nadu logs 2,817 fresh Coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Chennai :

About 1,634 people were discharged following treatment today and the cumulative figure of recoveries stood at 8,59,709.





Chennai accounted for 1,083 new cases while six people died in the metro, according to a health bulletin here.





Chennai's overall COVID-19 case tally is 2,50,000, with the active cases remaining at 6,695.





With 589 people discharged in Chennai today, the total recoveries stood at 2,39,056 while the toll at 4,249.





Of the 19 deaths,16 were due to comorbidities.





Next to Chennai, Coimbatore reported 280 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 258, Thiruvallur, 158 and Thanjavur 113.





Barring Perambalur, which reported one fresh case and Dharmapuri two new cases, the remaining districts reported cases in double digits.