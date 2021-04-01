RMC issues heatwave alert for next few days

Chennai :

“Ground winds are blowing from the north-west towards Tamil Nadu. Districts like Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupati, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, and Mayiladuthurai will see hotter weather till April 4. The public, farmers, election candidates, voters and traffic police are advised not to work in the open from noon to 4 pm and to refrain from strenuous activity,” said an official from the RMC.





The maximum temperature in Madurai, Sivagangai and Pudukottai districts is likely to be two to three degrees Celsius above normal. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to be 39 C and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 C over the next 48 hours.





Meanwhile, owing to low pressure in the Andaman Sea, a coastal warning has been issued for fishermen. “The prevailing low-pressure area in the central Andaman Sea is likely to develop into a deep depression in the next 24 hours. Until April 4, we request the fishermen to avoid going into the deep sea in these areas, ” said a release.





On April 1, hurricane-force winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in the Andaman Sea. On April 2, strong winds up to 40-50 kmph are expected in Kumarikkadal, Gulf of Mannar and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.