Panchayat secy faces probe for 5 times more wealth

Chennai :

The accused officer is identified as M Karthikeyan, now secretary of Kanchapalli Panchayat, Annur Union. Karthikeyan, while working as Panchayat Secretary, Kunnathur Panchayat, Annur Union, allegedly used to demand and accept illegal gratification from the general public who approached him for getting site approval, building approval and for tax assessment etc. During that time he acquired and is now in possession of pecuniary resources and properties in his name and the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused intentionally enriched himself illicitly and the DVAC has pegged the check period between April 2013 to December 2019.





At the beginning of the check period, the value of his assets stood at Rs 6.98 lakh and at the end of the check period, the value of the assets was found to be Rs 1.04 crore.





After adjusting income and likely savings, the DVAC has reached a figure of Rs 89.18 lakh as the value of his disproportionate assets.



