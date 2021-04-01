Officials, students and teachers in State flummoxed by ministers’ statements

Chennai :

Though the State government said it would conduct Class 12 from May 3 to May 21, there are speculations whether it would be held as announced because of the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, including among school students.





It was in this backdrop that Panneerselvam said during poll campaign at Theni last week that the government was considering all-pass even for Class 12 students, while Sengottaiyan said at Gobi on Wednesday said that the government has a “secret plan” for these students but refused to disclose anything more.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that they received a large number of enquiries from teachers, parents and students seeking clarity after Panneerselvam’s statement.





“We explained to all of them that the board exams will be held as per schedule unless the government makes any unexpected change, which is unlikely. That almost died down, but the School Education Minister’s “secret plan” comment has once again created confusion in the minds of parents and teachers,” he said.





Now, teachers are urging the department to clarify the matter formally. Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran noted that the Class 12 students have been attending classes amid fear, and pointed out that such unofficial statements by senior Ministers would only create more anxiety among parents and others.





“Therefore, the government should come out with an official statement to clear the doubts in minds of the students, parents and also teachers on whether Class 12 board exams would be conducted as per schedule,” he demanded.





PB Prince GajendraBabu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu, said there should transparency in decision-making process on such issues. “Sudden and shocking announcements would only create stress among the students. All-pass is not be used to make school education meaningless,” he opined.