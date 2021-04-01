Below the belt attacks continue

Chennai :

Responding to comments of Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “You (Kamal) have done only lip service all these days. Lip service can be taken in two meaning for Kamal. Doing service only through lips and doing service only for lips,” said Vanathi, during her campaign in Coimbatore south constituency, where both Kamal and Vanathi are facing a heated battle.





The personal attack comes after Kamal called Vanathi as a ‘Thukada politician,’ meaning not so significant politician in Tamil. The personal attacks by Vanathi have widely been criticised on social media. “Awful comments from Vanathi. She should have replied to the thukda jibe in so many other ways,” tweeted a political commentator.





Similarly, Dhayanidhi Maran’s comments was also being widely criticised by AIADMK leaders. Referring to comments of Dairy Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, Maran in Coimbatore said, “It was Bhalaji who said that while late CM J Jayalalithaa is their mother (Amma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is their daddy. If we speak about their relationship, they (AIADMK) will start shouting at us.”





The comments of Maran were severely condemned by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign in Chennai. “The comments of Dhayanidhi shows to what extent the DMK can stoop to in criticising AIADMK and its leaders,” said Palaniswami.





Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, during his campaign in Royapuram, questioned why DMK did not take action against its MP A Raja, while actor Radha Ravi was suspended for his remarks on actress Nayanthara. “Why is justice different for Raja and Radha Ravi. Only if Raja is removed, it will be a right decision on the part of DMK. If Raja is not removed from the party then it will create an impression among the people that such statements were made with the support of DMK party itself,” said Jayakumar.