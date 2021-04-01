Full statehood for Pondy in CPI manifesto

Puducherry :

In its election manifesto, released by party National Secretary Dr K Narayana, the party also promised to press in the legislative Assembly to hold local body elections at the earliest.





Industrial growth, strengthening of the cooperative institutions, reformation of public sector undertakings, labourers and youth welfare, women’s and students welfare, maintenance of social justice, abolition of corruption, protection of farmers and farm labourers welfare are among the promises the party gave to the people of UT in its election manifesto.





The CPI also came down heavily on the Narenda Modi government at the Centre for allegedly toppling the Congress-DMK government in the UT by misusing its power, with money power and with the help of BJP three nominated members.





Talking to news persons after releasing the manifesto, Dr Narayana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about empowerment of women in Puducherry while the RSS philosophy is ‘anti-women.’ He wondered why 33 per cent reservation for women is not being implemented in Parliament.





He said extraordinary powers were granted to the Delhi Lt Governor and the Chief Minister could do nothing now. Even if the NR Congress alliance come to power in the UT, it will be ruled by the Lt Governor, he added.