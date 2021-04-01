DMK candidate questioned on marriage dole vow

Umarabad police bundling off agitating PMK cadre into a van near Madanur in Gudiyattam on Wednesday.

Vellore :

PMK cadre stopped Amulu’s campaign procession and demanded an explanation what exactly the DMK meant in its manifesto by stating that Rs 60,000 cash and one sovereign gold would be given to couples performing inter-caste marriages.





Tension mounted as both sides expressed their views vociferously. On information, police rushed from Umarabad and brought the situation under control. They bundled off the agitating PMK cadre into a van and allowed both Amulu and Ambur DMK candidate AL Vilvanathan to continue their campaign in the area.





However, police released the agitators after some time. Sources in Tirupattur SP’s office said a case would be registered once all details were collected.