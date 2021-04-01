EC posts Arun as Tiruchy CoP, shifts 2 IGs

Chennai :

In a communication to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, with a copy marked to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the Commission appointed A Arun, inspector general of police, admin, as the new police chief of the city. This came a day after Tiruchy Commissioner J Loganathan was shifted after the seizure of cash from police stations.





Following adverse inputs, ECI also shifted IG Central Zone HM Jayaram, IG West Zone, R Dinakaran and SP Coimbatore (Rural), Ara Arularasu from their posts and attached them to headquarters.





Deepak M Damor, member secretary, TNSURB, has been posted as the new IG Central Zone while A Amal Raj, additional commissioner of Chennai was posted as IG, West Zone. S Selvanagarathinam, AIG, administration, is posted as SP, Coimbatore (Rural).





ECI also said that the postings of the three officers shifted on Wednesday, should not be done without the permission of the Commission.