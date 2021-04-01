DMK will loot public properties and lands if voted to power, says EPS

Chennai :

Introducing the candidates, the Chief Minister said that the AIADMK nominees if elected will not loot public properties and the lands of the people will be safe. If DMK comes to power in the State, it would loot people’s properties and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa established a special cell to investigate the land grab cases against DMK functionaries.





Charging that the DMK was famous for “rowdyism” and land grab, he recalled the incidents of DMK workers assaulting hotel owners and shopkeepers expecting everything for free. “The AIADMK government will assure safety for the public and their property, but the DMK will loot it all if they come to power,” he alleged.





“In DMK regime, 14,000 acres of land have been taken by several groups of that party. It was Jayalalithaa who retrieved them,” Palaniswami said.





Alleging that Opposition Leader Stalin was often spreading falsehood terming the AIADMK government and the minister as corrupt, the Chief Minister said he was ready for a debate with Stalin whether his ministers or AIADMK ministers have done corruption. “By giving random complaints to the Governor does not make us corrupt. Today the tenders were being handled through e-governance and every detail has been digitised. Even before the Bharatnet tender was floated the DMK alleged scam against the AIADMK minister without any basis,” he said. The AIADMK leader also targeted the DMK first family for promoting dynasty politics. “Earlier both MK Stalin and Udayanidhi said that their fknowsy will not come into politics. But the public know that the entire Karunanidhi family is into politics,” he added.