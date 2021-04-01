BJP goes full throttle relying on Hindutva in Dravidian heartland

Chennai :

The BJP had also made sure that for every 24 hours, half a dozen national and local saffron leaders campaigned in the Dravidian heartland. The IT wing of the party has also been continuously tweeting the campaign promises of the NDA leaders to ensure the BJP’s presence on digital and social media.“Heading to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for the election campaign. Shall address election meetings in Udhagmandalam Ooty and Thalli assembly constituencies @BJP4TamilNadu,” tweeted Rajnath Singh before boarding the special aircraft in Delhi.





The BJP supporters also posted the address of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media stating that Prime Minister Modi and the then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman established a Defence Corridor in Coimbatore as a result of which Tamil Nadu’s wing commander Abhinandan combated Pakistan when India did surgical strike on it to protect its border. However, the tweet created mixed response with Twitterati and a few retired Indian Airforce personnel raised eyebrows over the Abhinandan and Coimbatore defence corridor connect.





“The BJP IT wing had also started sharing the short pep talks by the State temple priests insisting why they should vote for the BJP and the AIADMK candidates. The DMK claiming secular credentials have reached out to Church and Islamic heads and they are openly campaigning for the Opposition DMK, so we have reached out to the Hindu priests and the traction for Hindutva is encouraging,” a senior BJP functionary told DT Next. The BJP is also focussing on 20 assembly seats that the party had received from its alliance partner AIADMK. “We have despatched a galaxy of cine stars ranging from Namitha, Radha Ravi, Gautami and Gayatri Raghuram with a daily schedule for the next five days,” the BJP senior said.Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister campaigned in western Tamil Nadu where the BJP – AIADMK alliance was more focussed and confident of winning in several seats.