DMK-Cong failed to protect women: Uttar Pradesh CM

Coimbatore :

“People should teach a befitting lesson to the DMK-Congress for disrespecting women. While in power, they neither worked for the welfare of the country nor towards enhancing the country’s infrastructure,” he said while campaigning for BJP’s Coimbatore South constituency candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. Training his guns further on the AIADMK-Congress combine, the BJP leader said that this corrupt alliance should stand no chance to come back to power. “The UPA government was involved in numerous scams such as 2G scam, coal scam, commonwealth games and many others. They should never be allowed to come to power,” he said.





Listing out the various schemes brought out by the BJP government, including the free LPG scheme, housing scheme and money transfer to farmers, the Chief Minister said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would take the State on the path of development like a double engine.





“Tamil Nadu may get more funds if voted to power for carrying out development works,” he said. Underscoring the State’s contribution towards the nation’s security, Yogi said that Abhinandan Varthaman involved in the surgical strike in Balakot was from Tamil Nadu.





“The Defence Corridor to come up in Coimbatore will give a new identity to Tamil Nadu and generate large scale employment,” he added.





He also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing a generous Rs 120 crore towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, Adityanath was given a rousing welcome at the Coimbatore International Airport. The BJP leader offered his prayers at a temple in Puliyakulam and was led to the venue of the public meeting by 1,000 two-wheeler riders in a procession, covering a 7 km distance.





Vehicular traffic was paralysed on main roads during the period.





Tension prevailed in Coimbatore on Wednesday as BJP cadre, who took a vehicle procession, threatened shops in commercial areas to down shutters during the visit of Adityanath. Ahead of his visit, some Muslim outfits announced of a protest in Town Hall area against the campaign by Adityanath.