Editorial: Open to interpretation

Chennai :

For poll-bound TN that has piqued the curiosity of not just regional bigwigs, but even national parties desperate to make inroads into the Dravidian heartland, the challenge for candidates to make themselves heard, understood and accepted, has amplified in the run-up to the Assembly elections on April 6.





Earlier this week, it was reported that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its attempts to ensure top leaders visiting TN are ably aided by translators to convey their message to the masses in an efficient, error-free manner. The national party has identified issues endemic to the region and put its team of translators into overdrive – by honing their linguistic skills. There is a good reason too because as seasoned campaigners, they are all too aware of the importance of efficient translation. When leaders hailing from the northern belt, attempt to address public gatherings in the South, there have been some hilarious outcomes.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no stranger to the pitfalls of poor translation. The leader, who is saddled with a motley crew of interpreters in Kerala and TN, has often become cannon fodder for the troll brigade. Two years ago, during a rally in TN, Gandhi began a speech in English where he said, “...That is why we respect the people of Tamil Nadu.” But, the translator assigned to him got into the spirit of hitting out at the ruling party and translated the line as “Modi is the people’s enemy.”





More recently, V Narayanasamy, the former chief minister of Puducherry found himself amid controversy during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Union Territory last month. A fisherwoman who attempted to convey her woes to Gandhi complained about the local government’s lackadaisical attitude in the aftermath of cyclone Nivar. The woman had said, “Did the CM visit us even once during the cyclone?” Narayanaswamy ‘tactfully’ rephrased the woman’s complaint and translated it to Gandhi as, “She said I visited the area after Cyclone Nivar and provided relief to the people.” Social media, needless to say, went for the jugular.





That’s not to say the ruling party has had smooth sailing when it comes to appeasing Tamil voters. Three years ago, BJP party president Amit Shah had spoken in Chennai, aided by his translator, the state BJP functionary H Raja. Referring to the Centre’s allocation to TN on various projects, Shah introduced the concept of micro-irrigation, which Raja translated as siruneer paasanam. The gag factor here was that nunneer paasanam was the right translation whereas Raja’s interpretation was the equivalent of ‘irrigation by urine’. To make things worse, the party’s TN supporters justified Raja’s translation, which added insult to injury.





The focus of the BJP to mind its Ps and Qs on this campaign has resulted in several seniors brushing up their translation skills. Like R Srinivasan, a senior BJP functionary and state secretary, who has often been tasked with translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches from Hindi. CT Ravi is brushing up his Tamil vocabulary as well. The former minister from Karnataka, who has been given charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa, and TN, is on the fast track, picking up slogans, phrases, constituency names, and cultural references as part of his localisation efforts.





The attention paid to the translation of speeches by star campaigners might be an indicator of how serious they are about winning the elections. But the tragedy here is that such attention to detail for regional languages is seen only during an election season. And it’s probably the only time that the South’s collective ‘ignorance’ of Hindi will not be used as leverage against its citizens, politicians and bureaucrats. On other days, leaders and bureaucrats from here still struggle to make themselves heard, on account of not knowing Hindi.