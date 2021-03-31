Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju gets anticipatory bail

Chennai :

Raju had stopped the flying squad of the EC from checking his vehicle during a routine exercise in Tuticorn. Justice Satish Kumar of the Madras High court granted him bail.





Raju is the AIADMK candidate for Kovilpatti assembly constituency where the AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran is a candidate.





An election flying squad officer, Marimuthu was blocked and abused by Raju at Uthupatti junction on March 12 at around 10.30 a.m.





Election Commission officials complained that the minister did not allow them to discharge their duties and blocked and threatened them.





On the basis of the complaint filed by Marimuthu, the Nallatindipur police had registered a case under sections 353,506(1) of Indian Penal Code on March 13.





Raju in his counter affidavit argued that a case has been registered against him following false complaints.