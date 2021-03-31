EC transfers three police officials in poll-bound TN

Chennai :

In a communication to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, with a copy marked to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO),the EC directed the transfer of IG Central HM Jayaram, IG West Dhinakaran, and SP Rural Coimbatore Arul Arasu. The EC directed the transfer of the officials "based on adverse inputs," it said, and also named the replacement for the respective officials.





"Jayaram, Dhinakaran and Arul Arasu will be attached to the DGP Headquarters awaiting posting orders" and their posting cannot be done without its permission, the EC said.





Further, the Commission also directed the appointment of A Arun as Police Commissioner of Tiruchirappalli City, a day after it transferred then incumbent J Loganathan.





Single phase polling to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 6.