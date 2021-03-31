Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown Till April 30

Chennai :

Following the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state government, on Wednesday, issued a Government Order (GO) to extend the lockdown till April 30. However, no new restrictions were added except for the restriction on international flight travel as directed by the central government.





Tamil Nadu has been witnessing more than 2,000 COVID-19 positive cases in the last couple of days and to cull down the cases, Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, in the GO, has given instructions to district administrations to increase RT-PCR testing up to 70 percentage or more. When new COVID-19 cases are detected out of testing, they should be immediately isolated and their contacts should be traced.





If cases are high in a particular area containment zones need to be demarcated and door-to-door testing should be undertaken in the containment zones.





District administrations are also directed to identify priority groups for immediate vaccination to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19.