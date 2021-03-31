127 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Pondy

Puducherry :





The toll remained 682 as no death was reported. The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,132 people, the Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.





The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry 76, Karaikal 43, Yanam one and Mahe 7. The Director said fatality and recovery rates were 1.64 percent and 95.77 percent respectively. He said 94 patients have been discharged during last twenty-four hours.





Puducherry and its outlying regions had 1074 active cases which include 780 home quarantined patients. The Director said 39,712 people have been treated and discharged so far. He further said 26,368 health care workers and 11,958 front workers have been vaccinated so far while 30,136 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (those above sixty years) or those coming under 45 years and above with co-morbidities have been covered so far.

