TN logs 2,342 fresh cases and 16 deaths

Chennai :

Of the daily total, eight cases were imported from other states and two from the UAE. The number of active cases rose to 14,846, with 5,895 in Chennai. The number of cases reported in TN stands at 8,84,094.





A total of 78,603 beneficiaries received the vaccine on Tuesday. Of the daily total, 30,571 were senior citizens and 29,067 were people over 45 with pre-existing comorbid conditions. A total of 7,455 healthcare workers and 11,510 frontline workers, too, received the vaccine. As many as 29,52,311 received their vaccinations thus far in TN.





In the districts, Chengalpettu had 242 new cases and Coimbatore had 207. Thanjavur had 114 and Kancheepuram 100. Of the deaths, two cases did not have pre-existing co-morbid conditions. The total number of deaths so far stands at 12,700. Around 1,463 patients were discharged following treatment on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,56,548.