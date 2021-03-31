NAAC accreditation to be expedited for arts and science colleges

Chennai :

There are about 570 colleges in the State that have been assessed and accredited by the NAAC, a central government organisation.





A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education said that the government has planned to take steps to expedite renewing the assessment to get accredited by the NAAC.





“A State-level meeting for the principals of non-accredited colleges will be convened by the Quality Assurance Cell of the directorate to get recognition of the institutions very soon,” he said.





On the new quality improvement programmes for college teachers, he said the directorate would conduct training sessions to enhance motivation, upgrade skills and exposure to the latest trends in higher education.





Currently, 20 government colleges, 60 aided colleges and 7 self-financing colleges have been granted autonomous status, he said. “As granting of autonomy to colleges has been proved to be successful and effective, more colleges in the State will be included in the list,” he said.





Pointing out that computer literacy programme was being implemented at all the 60 government arts and science colleges, he said the scheme would be improved this year according to the industrial requirements for the benefit of students.





At present, free coaching for women students appearing for civil service was being conducted at two colleges, the official said. “The number of colleges providing coaching for these competitive exams will be increased this year after assessing students’ interest,” he added.