Santhosh Babu’s digital push hit as his FB a/c locked

Chennai :

“My Facebook profile got locked and we are still struggling with getting my page back. Since I was doing a hyper-digital campaign, from my hospital bed, this is a coordinated attack,” he wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.





“Dear Facebook! I have been your member for a really long time now!.. and now at a crucial stage in my political campaign, you have chosen to lock me out..... this is very unfair...I am not able to get my page restored, despite following the guidance of Facebook Support...SOS!!!!!, ” he added.





To give a personalised touch to his campaign, Santhosh Babu has asked his party volunteers campaigning on his behalf to write and distribute a hand-written note on his vision for the Velachery Assembly constituency. “Even though it pains me that I’m unable to campaign in person, I wanted to give a personalised touch. I have requested my on-ground team to write and distribute this hand-written note about my vision for the #Velachery constituency,” he said.





Meanwhile, the former bureaucrat tested negative for COVID-19 on completion of his 15-day quarantine. “I am negative!!!!!!! The first positive news for me in a long time! I am at MMC and the Dean Dr Theranirajan just broke the news to me! I have also completed 15 days in isolation...God is great....at least I can campaign for a few days,” he announced.