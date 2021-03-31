AIADMK leadership has pawned party to BJP, alleges Thirumavalavan

Chennai :

“The AIADMK which you are witnessing today is not the same as that of the era of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. After her death, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam have mortgaged the party to BJP,” said Thirumavalavan, during his campaign at Sirkazhi constituency.





Campaigning for DMK candidates in Sirkazhi, Chidambaram and Bhuvanagiri constituencies, Thirumavalavan said that BJP has three symbols in Tamil Nadu such as Lotus, Two Leaves and Mango and if even a single seat is won by any of these symbols, it can be assumed that BJP has won the seat and so people of Tamil Nadu should defeat the alliance in all the 234 constituencies.





He also claimed that the BJP is a dangerous party and is against the principles of social justice, reservation, interests of farmers, interests of Tamil people, Tamil Eelam and against entire humanity and by having alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK is laying foundation stone for BJP in the state.





He further said that Tamil Nadu can be saved from the clutches of the BJP only by DMK president MK Stalin and asked voters to cast their votes to the DMK-led alliance.