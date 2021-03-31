Will deal law and order issues with iron hand: MK Stalin

Vellore :

He was canvassing votes for DMK candidates Duraimurugan (Katpadi), AP Nandakumar (Anaicut), Seetharaman (KV Kuppam), Amulu (Gudiyattam) and P Karthikeyan (Vellore).





Stating that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign was full of lies, Stalin said there would not be enough time to list the murder and robbery cases which occurred in the state.





Calling the Pollachi sex scandal as a blot in the face of Tamil Nadu, he said the suffering of a senior woman IPS officer, who was sexually molested by her superior, spoke volumes about the type of governance in the state.





Raking up damages to Periyar statues across the state, Stalin asked the government what action it took against the vandals. He further said that the AIADMK government failed to keep up promises on combined water supply schemes, handloom weavers park in Gudiyattam and roads to tribal villages and improving of PHCs and hospitals.





Calling upon people to overthrow the AIADMK/BJP combine, Stalin said a win for the AIADMK would only mean a victory for the BJP. Sounding hopeful of winning in more than 200 seats, Stalin said he was seeing a resurgence of the DMK as predicted by various surveys.