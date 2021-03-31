TN has long history of derogatory speeches

Chennai :

In this election time itself, Raja’s party colleague, debater ‘Dindigul’ I Leoni, actor Radha Ravi of BJP and Minister and AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam were equally unsavoury.





Even Kamal Haasan, who tried to portray himself as a different kind of politician, was also criticised for his recent ‘wheelchair’ reference drew the ire of the differently abled people. Among those who triggered controversies by their statements is senior BJP leader H Raja, who was forced to tender an apology to avoid incurring the wrath of the Madras High Court. An observation made by the HC against BJP leader S Ve Shekhar in a case involving alleged derogatory comments is another case in point.





Ironically, it is not just the men who engage in speaking in derogatory terms against women or family of rival leaders.





Late chief minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa was caught making controversial statements about former DMK president M Karunanidhi’s family during a poll campaign some years ago.





Barring Raja, who was forced to issue the apology after his statement put the party on the back foot during the election campaign, not many withdrew their comments or express regret.