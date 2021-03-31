AIADMK, BJP divided on Colachel port project

Chennai :

“Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has advised VOC Port Trust to cancel the Expression of Interest (EOI) floated for development of Transhipment Hub near Kanniyakumari immediately,” said VOC Port Trust in an RTI response.





BJP, which has been vigorous in implementing the port project, has been drawing AIADMK’s opposition as the party had promised the people of Kanniyakumari that the project will not be implemented after fishermen vehemently opposed it. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, during his campaign in Kanniyakumari, assured the voters that if AIADMK is voted back to power it will not implement the Colachel port project. Meanwhile, DMK President M K Stalin, who campaigned in Aralvaimozhi in Kanniyakumari on Tuesday said that AIADMK along with BJP has been staging a drama on the issue. However, AIADMK cites the RTI response from VOC Port Trust and mentioned that the tender called on March 20 has been cancelled and the port project will not be implemented even if BJP wishes.