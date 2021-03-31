AIADMK expels 8 including ex-MP

Chennai :

Sources said there were more such expulsions in store, as the party leadership has decided to take disciplinary action against the members who are acting against its interest.





A joint statement from party coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that the AIADMK headquarters released on Tuesday announced the expulsion of former MP V Ezhumalai of Villupuram, R Lakshmi of Tiruvallur, K Sadagopan of Tirunelveli, Eswari Eswaraswamy, A Nagaraj, M Rangasamy and K Kamalahasan from Tirupur, and K Sridhar from Ranipet. The party leaders asked the cadre not to have any contact with them.





According to sources, the AIADMK is preparing a list of functionaries who are into anti-party activities. The dissent within and the campaign by late Vanniyar Sangam leader Kaduvetti Guru’s family members have prompted the party to make course corrections in the Vanniyar-dominated north Tamil Nadu comprising Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram districts.





Besides them, more disciplinary action is on cards in western and southern Tamil Nadu too, party sources said.





“AIADMK and PMK candidates are now working on the vote bank maths of AMMK, MNM, NTK and independent candidates. Based on the feedback, candidates in the north and central Chennai have started the second round of campaign in their traditional strongholds to ensure that their vote bank is intact,” an AIADMK senior said.





“Former MP Ezhumalai from Villupuram district and his associates were expelled as they worked against the party’s candidate and are in touch with the opposition parties,” the senior said, adding that in few other areas of north Tamil Nadu, some of the dissident functionaries were also encouraging rebels to contest as independent candidates.