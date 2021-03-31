100 pc webcasting in critical booths on April 6: EC to HC

Chennai :

The submissions were made before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy in response to six aspects highlighted by the DMK to ensure fair and proper conduct of the forthcoming elections. The bench also recorded ECI’s submission that details of vulnerable booths were being withheld from political parties for security reasons. Besides this, more than 50% of TN’s polling stations would be covered by webcasting, which could be monitored only by the ECI.





However, the bench on pointing out that the DMK has made out much regarding the pre-poll monitoring of EVMs, said, “The matter must be approached with a degree of reasonableness and it must be appreciated that given the logistics, the conditions on the ground and the second wave of the raging pandemic and the financial restraints do not allow a completely foolproof plan of action to be charted out. The EC would have done well if it reduces the scope of tampering or doubt in the minds of the participants,” the bench added.





The bench also recorded EC’s submission that the EVMs cannot be tampered by any wi-fi or radio device and that it is also its practice to cut off supply inside the strongrooms where the EVMs are stored both at the pre and post poll stages, not because the machines are affected by any electrical activity but to ensure that there is no cause for any fire by short circuit.





The bench held that the counter affidavit filed by the EC and the specific replies to the queries raised by the court based on the concerns raised by the DMK indicate a satisfactory level of preparedness on the part of the commission.