DMK-Cong culture is to insult women: Modi

Asking the DMK and the Congress to control its leaders against insulting women, Modi said they have launched their ‘outdated 2G missile with a clear target against women’. “People of Tamil Nadu will never tolerate insults to women. Today, the Congress and DMK have insulted the mother of the Chief Minister too.





God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of TN,” he said, while addressing a massive election rally of BJP and its alliance parties in Dharapuram in Tirupur district. Modi alleged, sadly, it was part of the Congress-DMK culture to insult women and when propagandist Dindigul Leoni and party ‘crown prince’ made ‘horrible’ remarks against women, the DMK did nothing to stop them.





He took a swipe at the DMK over dynastic politics, saying the ‘crown pince’ sidelined many senior leaders of that party. Also, he recalled the when late AIADMK supremo, Jayalalithaa was attacked allegedly by DMK leaders. He asked the people to ‘never forget’ that day in 1989. He said the opposition’s anti-women mindset’ extended to other states as well like West Bengal, where an elderly woman Shova Majumdar lost her life.