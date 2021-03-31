2nd lockdown rumours cause exodus by migrant workers in Tiruchy

Chennai :

These workers have largely been involved in various trades, including construction, eateries and others. When lockdown was declared last year, they found it nearly impossible to earn their daily bread and hence have started to leave the State. Many were yet to even return to TN after norms were relaxed. Hence talks of a second lockdown have triggered alarm.





A few of the workers said by the time lockdown would be implemented in Tamil Nadu, they would successfully be able to leave the State and probably reach their hometowns in a day or two. “We have been told by our colleagues that Tamil Nadu is planning to impose a lockdown again and this time, we do not want to face the same bitter experience of last year hence we decided to start early to reach our natives,” said Sanjay from Bihar. When an official was asked about the incident, he said that they were yet to receive information about the lockdown so far.