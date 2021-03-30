EC Flying Squad Seizes 7.5L Cash Near Kancheepuram

Kanchipuram :

The EC flying squad which was engaged in a regular vehicle check intercepted a car near Ponnerikarai. On checking the officials found 7.5 lakh cash with no proper legal documents.





The officials seized the cash and handed it over to the Kancheepuram RDO Rajalakshmi.





Upon further enquiries, the RDO deposited the cash into the Government Treasury.





The state will face the Assembly elections in a single phase on April 6 and the Election Commission had announced that the model code of conduct came into effect immediately after the announcement of the poll dates.